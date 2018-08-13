Arrest made after skeletal remains found in Browns Summit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- An arrest has been made after skeletal remains were found in Browns Summit, according to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

Samuel James Youse, 18, is charged with first-degree murder, felony larceny and possessing stolen goods.

Deputies say a crew cutting trees in Browns Summit found human remains in a wooded area on Autumn Forest Drive at around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The remains were identified as those of Jamal "Jamar" Manasseh Rose, 18. Rose was reported missing on July 30, prompting an investigation by the Reidsville Police Department and State Bureau of Investigation. In a missing person announcement, Reidsville police said he was last seen on July 29 and last known to be in the Winston-Salem area. Officials were able to identify the remains through DNA testing and dental records. Deputies say a crew cutting trees in Browns Summit found the teenager's remains in a wooded area on Autumn Forest Drive near the Autumn Forest Mobile Home Park at around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Deputies initially believed the remains had been on the scene for months but determined the time span was much shorter. Officials believe animals and weather made the body appear as if it had been at the scene longer. Rose's mother said Friday that her son was a good kid who was taken too soon. The Rockingham County School district said they were saddened to hear of Rose's passing. A spokesperson said he had attended both Rockingham County and Reidsville High Schools.