Police find suspect after 47-year-old man stabbed in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was stabbed Sunday evening and police believe the victim was targeted, according to a news release.

At 7:32 p.m., police responded to a stabbing at the intersection of Patterson Avenue and 17th Street.

47-year-old John Emeroy Washington, of Winston-Salem, was found on the sidewalk with a stab wound.

He was taken to the hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries, police told FOX8.

Officials have found a suspect who is cooperating in the investigation.

Police are not looking for any other suspects and have not released the suspect’s name.

About two hours later, police responded to a shooting less than a mile away on the 100 block of Glenn Avenue.