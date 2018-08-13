2 suspects in custody after robbery at Lexington hotel

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Two men were arrested Monday after a robbery at a hotel and a manhunt, according to a news release from Lexington police.

Terry White and Rakeem Leverett were taken into custody Monday afternoon in connection with the Monday morning robbery of the Economy Inn on National Boulevard in Lexington.

Lexington police came to the hotel at 10:47 a.m. after a reported armed robbery. The victim, a 41-year-old man, was approached by two suspects, one armed with a handgun, and hit by the suspect, the release said.

The suspects then left the scene on the victim’s scooter.

Not long after the robbery, Highway Patrol troopers spotted the scooter and suspects in Thomasville. Troopers pursued the scooter until it went into the woods.

Multiple law enforcement agencies searched the woods and took both suspects into custody.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The scooter was recovered and will be returned to the victim. A handgun was also seized and is believed to be stolen out of Winston-Salem.

TPD assists @LexingtonPD_NC and @NCSHP in manhunt. Two robbery suspects taken into custody by TPD. Manhunt over in the area of Shuler Road. 2nd suspect pictured. pic.twitter.com/2NNzsWNoy1 — Thomasville PD (@ThomasvillePD) August 13, 2018