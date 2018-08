Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLE FALLS, N.J. — Video shows several cars being tossed around a river as a heavy thunderstorm swept through New Jersey on Saturday.

CNN reported that cars at a Chrysler Jeep Dodge dealership in Little Falls were submerged in water as the flood moved in.

Many cars were washed away to the Peckman River which is near the dealership.

One tow company said more than a dozen vehicles were removed from the water on Sunday morning.