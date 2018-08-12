× Trinity woman on moped injured after head-on crash with car

TRINITY, N.C. — A woman was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a car and a moped Saturday in Trinity, according to authorities.

The Asheboro Courier-Tribune reported Jeffrey Goins, 17, of Thomasville, faces charges of reckless driving and driving left of center in the crash that injured Tiffany Reece, 28, of Trinity.

Goins was driving a 2001 Nissan Sentra on Thayer Road near Snyder Country and Cashatt roads on Saturday afternoon when he lost control, crossed the center-line and hit the moped head-on, according to the paper.

Reece was thrown from her 2014 moped and was taken to Moses Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro. Trooper S.E. McHenry told the paper that Reece’s helmet likely saved her life.

No one in the car was injured. Alcohol is not being called a factor.