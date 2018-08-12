× Tonight’s MUSEP concert in Greensboro cancelled due to inclement weather

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Tonight’s MUSEP concert planned for Greensboro has been cancelled due to inclement weather.

The concert had been planned for 6:30 p.m. at Lindley Park and would have featured the Greensboro Concert Band.

Warren Bodle & Allen and Wonder Wall the Tribute, a Beatles cover band, are scheduled to play at Country Park next Sunday.

A cold front and some upper level support brought some strong to severe thunderstorms to parts of the Piedmont on Sunday.

The severe weather threat will fade away overnight and Monday is expected to be cloudy with a slight chance for a scattered shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon.