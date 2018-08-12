Sinkhole that swallowed 6 cars outside shopping center continues to grow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa. – A sinkhole in Pennsylvania that swallowed six cars on Friday afternoon in the parking lot of a shopping center has expanded.

WGAL reported that the giant sinkhole at the Tanger Outlets in East Lampeter Township keeps growing. No one was injured.

“We were out to dinner last night, my husband and I came down here to look at it and now today it’s like twice the size that it was last night and there's grass in it now, its huge,” said Lancaster County resident Dorine Offenbaker.” It’s just a shame. It really is just a shame."

Amber and Jennifer from West Virginia came to see the sinkhole before going to a concert.

"So, the excavating part of us came out and was like lets go see the sinkhole. So here we are,” said Jennifer Collins.