× North Carolina parents charged after son’s teenage friend accidentally shoots himself in the head and dies

MARION, N.C. — A North Carolina couple is facing manslaughter charges after authorities say their son’s friend accidentally shot and killed himself with their weapon.

WLOS reported that 50-year-old Kimberly Cable and 46-year-old Roger Dale Cable, both of Marion, face charges of involuntary manslaughter and failure to store a firearm to protect a minor.

Deputies say that in the early morning hours of Friday, July 27, Kyle Storm Lee, 16, of Dusty Arch Drive in Marion, was at the Cable home on Reid Street, visiting with the couple’s son.

Lee was playing with a .44-caliber revolver that belonged to the Cables when he fatally shot himself in the head, according to officials.

Other than the access to the firearm, no additional foul play is suspected in Lee’s death.

“There were numerous guns in the house,” said Detective Paul Alkire of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office. “The juveniles had easy access to the guns, which was negligent on the suspects’ part, and that led to a death.”