Man dies after being pulled from waters off the North Carolina coast

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. — A man was pronounced dead after being pulled out of waters off the coast of North Carolina and taken to a hospital.

WCTI reported authorities have not released the victim’s name, but said he was a 29-year-old man visiting from another state.

Crews from various agencies were called to the scene near the Emerald Island bridge shortly after 2 p.m. Friday.

Bystanders pulled the victim from the Bogue Sound and friends tried performing CPR on him.

Officials arrived and took the victim by boat to the U.S. Coast Guard Station and then to Carteret Health Care where he was pronounced dead.

It remains uncertain how he ended up in the water or why he was in distress, according to Captain Stuart Gilgo with the Emerald Isle Fire Department.