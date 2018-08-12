× Man accused of trying to dance naked in front of couple eating at Japanese steakhouse

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man is accused of trying to dance naked in front of a married couple at a Japanese steakhouse in Florida.

The Tampa Bay Times reported that James Dylan Jordan, 24, was drunk when he approached a couple eating at a Kobe Japanese Steakhouse in Clearwater.

The suspect allegedly started taking off his clothes and dancing in front of the woman. The woman told him to stop and the suspect insulted her and threatened to fight her husband, according to authorities.

Jordan was jailed in Pinellas County under a $150 bond on a disorderly conduct charge.