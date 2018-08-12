Downtown Greensboro is adding new ways to get around

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Pedaling seems to be taking over around Greensboro, whether you're doing some of the work yourself, or you're just along for the ride.

“I say try all of the options. We call ourselves transportainment. So, we don’t just get you from point A to Point B, we get you there with class and style,” said Phil Black with Greensboro Rickshaw.

He opened his rickshaw business this summer.

“There’s a lot of cool things happening in Greensboro and I want to be a part of that,” Black said.

His, is just one of the new transportation businesses picking up around town.

Brew Peddlers, opened up last month after two years of working on the idea. Both companies say these new rides are all about connecting people to the city.

“It gives people an opportunity to check out things they’ve never seen, and it’s just constantly growing and we’re excited about that," said Ben Graham with Brew Peddlers.

Their businesses on wheels are helping with brick and mortar stores too.

“Because people will be like oh my gosh, I’ve never been here before, and then they get to experience it,” Graham said.

Taylor Dominguez got a ride for the first time with the Brew Peddlers.

“It makes me so excited to live here. The city is growing all of the time which is just awesome,” she said.

And while these businesses just started, they're both hoping to grow while Greensboro continues to grow.

“But as downtown Greensboro grows, especially with the Tanger Center being built, we’ll continue to grow as well and we’ll be here more and more and more,” Black said.