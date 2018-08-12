× Did you feel it? Earthquake reported in North Carolina on Sunday morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A small earthquake was reported in the Blowing Rock area of North Carolina on Sunday morning.

The 2.4 magnitude earthquake was reported at about 5:45 a.m. about 10 miles from Blowing Rock, according to Earthquaketrack.com.

Three people reported the earthquake. Earthquakes that measure a magnitude of 1-3 are usually not felt except under favorable conditions.

Earthquakes that measure 7 or higher can result in considerable damage to well-constructed buildings, according to the United States Geological Survey.