Deputies investigating homicide after 1 dead, 1 injured in Guilford County shooting

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – One person is dead and another injured after a shooting at a Guilford County home early Sunday morning.

Hassan Elgaali, 20, was found dead at 3446 Randleman Road by Guilford County deputies who were called there shortly before 1 a.m.

Adontaye Antonio, 19, was taken to a hospital with injuries. His condition has not been released.

Guilford County deputies were called to the home, where there appeared to be a party, after a shooting was reported.

A large law enforcement presence responded to the scene of Randleman and Wolfetrail roads and several people could be seen outside the home as crews investigated. The crime scene was still being processed as of about 10 a.m. Sunday.

The case is being investigated as a homicide, but deputies have not released a motive or any information on a suspect.

Anyone with any information can call the Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text keyword BADBOYZ and your tip to 274637. Callers may be eligible for a reward.

