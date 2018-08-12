2 pet dogs killed in house fire in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Two pet dogs died in a house fire in High Point on Sunday as the homeowner was helping her grandson move into college.

Crews were called to 1809 Briarcliff Court shortly before 6 p.m. where the inside of the home also suffered expensive fire and smoke damage.

Nobody people were inside the home at the time, but homeowner Juanita Isaac confirmed to FOX8 that her two dogs died.

Isaac said she was helping her grandson move into a residence on the campus of North Carolina A&T State University when she heard about the fire.

Authorities have not released a cause of the fire or an estimate on the damages.