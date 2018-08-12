Brooks Koepka wins the 100th PGA Championship at Bellerive

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Brooks Koepka won the 100th PGA Championship at Bellerive on Sunday.

Tiger Woods gave himself a fighting chance of winning his first major in more than a decade with a second straight four-under 66 Saturday to trail PGA Championship leader Koepka by four shots going into the final round in St. Louis.

After completing his storm-delayed second round earlier in the day, Woods thrilled the galleries at the Bellerive Country Club by ripping through the first nine holes in just 31 shots to move within two shots of the lead.

However, his challenge stuttered on the back nine with a run of frustrating pars, wasting an eagle chance by three-putting the 17th, to finish on eight-under 202.

It left a sense of anti-climax, but Woods is still within reach of his 15th major, a situation few would have predicted at the start of a year which has seen the 42-year-old resurrect his career after debilitating injuries.

“It’s good but it’s also disappointing at the same time,” admitted Woods after his third round.

