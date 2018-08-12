4 active Silver Alerts in the Triad, including 80-year-old woman missing out of Winston-Salem

There are currently four active Silver Alerts in the Triad, three in Winston-Salem and one in Greensboro.

In Winston-Salem, 80-year-old Joy Hill Dowell, 49-year-old Christopher Peter Sexton and 17-year-old Logan Grant Davenport are all reported missing. Russell Howard Caffrey, 57, is reported missing out of Greensboro.

Dowell is described as an 80-year-old white woman, standing 5’6” and weighing about 120 pounds with short gray hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen at a home at Russell Howard Caffrey 4707 Northwest Drive and may be in a 1997 Ford Escort with a North Carolina license plate of YNP7843.

Sexton is described as a 6’1” white man weighing about 170 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen at 4981 Hunt Club Road.

Davenport is described as a 17-year-old white male standing about 5’5” and weighing about 140 pounds with short blond hair and green eyes. He was last seen at a home at 310 Stanaford Road and may be headed to the Mount Airy area.

Caffrey has been described as a 57-year-old white man standing 5’7” and weighing about 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen at 2400 W. Friendly Avenue.

Anyone who has seen any of these people can call 911.