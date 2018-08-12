× 1 South Carolina teacher accused of having sex with students, another accused of buying them alcohol

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — Two teachers in South Carolina are accused of throwing their students a party and one of them allegedly had sex with two students.

The Island Packet reported that Brittney Whetzel, 28, and Akina Andrews, 23, were arrested in April, but new details about the case are being released.

The two suspects allegedly threw a house party for some students over spring break and Whetzel is accused of having sex with two of them.

Whetzel taught English at Battery Creek High School and has been arrested and charged with sexual battery. Andrews taught at the same school and faces a charge of providing alcohol to minors.

Both the students who were allegedly involved were 18 or older, but it is illegal for teachers to have sex with their students in South Carolina.

A third teacher reported the crime after being involved in a group chat with the other suspects.

Whetzel apparently said she “can’t control myself” and then allegedly texted the group a few hours later bragging about having sex with one of the students.

The South Carolina Department of Education suspended Whetzel’s teaching certificate on April.