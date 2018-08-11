Scotty McCreery turns his North Carolina wedding footage into a heartwarming music video

GARNER, N.C. – Scotty McCreery turned footage from his wedding in the North Carolina mountains into a music video.

PopSugar.com reported that the North Carolina native featured footage from his wedding last month in his video for his song “This is It” from his album “Seasons Change.”

The video shows the couple’s wedding at the Twickenham House & Hall in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

McCreery can be seen tearing up as his girlfriend Gabi Dugal walks down the aisle. The couple met in kindergarten.

The Garner, N.C. native won the 10th season of American Idol in 2011 and released his fourth album earlier this year.