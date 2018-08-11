× North Carolina man accused of offering teen girl money to see her naked

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. – A North Carolina man is accused of offering a teenage girl money to see her naked.

WJZY reported that Douglas Larry Jackson, 61, of Statesville, was arrested Wednesday and jailed under a $50,000 bond on an indecent liberties charge.

A 14-year-old girl told detectives that the suspect offered her money to do yard work. He then allegedly offered her more money if she took off her clothes.

The girl declined his offer and a report was filed on August 3, according to officials.