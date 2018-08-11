× More than 200 jellyfish stings have been reported in this South Carolina city on Saturday

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. — More than 200 jellyfish stings have been reported at a city off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday.

WCIV reported that Isle of Palms lifeguards had responded to 213 jellyfish stings as of 3 p.m. and the guards are still on duty for several hours.

The jellyfish are more prevalent due to warm water, according to Laurie Edwards, assistant director at Isle of Palms County Park.

A purple flag indicating “hazard from dangerous marine life” has been raised at county parks near the lifeguard towers.

Authorities said the stings are from jellyfish, not Portuguese man o’wars. More than 40 people were reportedly stung at Isle of Palms County Park on Friday, according to the Post and Courier.

Common symptoms of jellyfish stings include prickling pain, itching and swelling and purplish tracks on the skin, according to Mayoclinic.org.

Edwards said lifeguards can treat the stings by rubbing wet sand on to the affected area.