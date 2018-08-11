× Man accused of fatally beating teen for playing loud music in park

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man is accused of beating a teenager to death over loud music that the teen was playing at a park.

WPMT reported that David Skalla, 24, is accused of hitting 16-year-old Blake Shearer four times in the face and head on Monday afternoon.

The crime happened after the suspect confronted the teenager about playing loud music at Elizabethtown Borough Park, according to police.

Shearer died after being taken to the hospital with head and brain injuries.

The district attorney said Skalla left the park with his family in a vehicle after the assault. A witness took photos of him leaving, which led police to his vehicle.

Skalla is charged with criminal homicide and aggravated assault. He is currently in custody on a parole/probation matter and will be arraigned on charges at a later date, according to WPMT.