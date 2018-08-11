Giant sinkhole swallows six cars in parking lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. -- Shoppers at the Tanger Outlets in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County, got a little more than they bargained for on Friday, according to WPMT.

A giant sinkhole swallowed six cars and threatened two more right in the middle of the parking lot. No one was injured.

“It was kind of just this subtle but loud crack,” said Lane Castagna. “We started running over and we hear people screaming."

Officials are investigating what caused the sinkhole to form.

An irrigation system underneath the area collapsed and crews continued to expand the barriers, just in case the sinkhole expands.

Engineers were on scene with blueprints of the area, trying to determine which areas are stable and which aren’t.

And until that point, owners of the affected cars will have to wait. Car owners also say they hope the incoming rain will not add to the damage if the sinkhole is to flood.

“My daughter was going to run something back to the car and she gave me a call and said, ‘Mom, I think our car is in a sinkhole,’ and of course I didn’t believe her because that wouldn’t happen in the middle of a parking lot,” said Sheryl Delozier.