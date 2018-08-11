× Beer and Bible readings: Church plans to open brewery, serve during service

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. – A church in California plans to open a brewery and serve beer to people during service.

KNTV reported that the Greater Purpose Community Church in Santa Cruz sold its old building and now meets at a food lounge which includes beer on tap.

But the church wants to take it even further by having a religious space with a brewery.

“There’s nothing in the Bible that says you can’t drink alcohol in a responsible manner,” Pastor Chris VanHall.

VanHall is currently converting an old bookstore into a brewery where they can hold services.

He said everyone drinks responsibly and the church plans to donate 30 to 60 percent of profits to charity.

“They can have one or two, as a matter of fact if they have two my sermons always better,” VanHall said.