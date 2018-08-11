7-year-old boy severely burned after mom says another boy lit him on fire with nail polish remover

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. – A Missouri boy continues to recover after his mother said another child set him on fire with nail polish remover.

Ashley Lyons told WDAF that her 7-year-old son Julien was attacked by an 8-year-old boy at the Hawthorne Place Apartment Complex in Independence on Monday.

The 8-year old boy who attacked her son also lives at the apartment complex. The complex’s management said they weren’t aware of the crime.

“The burns were so bad that they had to go in immediately and do surgery that they had to scrape his face and all of his skin,” Lyons said.

Doctors say Julien’s internal organs were also impacted.

“We really don't know because he inhaled the flames, that the smoke deteriorated inside his nostrils,” Lyons said. “It will take three to six months to find out if the lungs could still collapse, if we`re going to have to do skin grafts.”