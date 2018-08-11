× 1 arrested, another wanted after woman shot and killed in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Police have arrested one suspect and are looking for another after a woman was found shot and killed outside a High Point home early Thursday morning.

Moeez Khan Tahirkheli, 18, of High Point, is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of 61-year-old Brenda Ann Herbin.

Xavier Joshua Drayton, 18, is also currently wanted for first-degree murder in the case, according to a High Point police press release.

Police were called to the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Hines Street at about 3:30 a.m. where Herbin was found lying at the edge of a home’s driveway. She was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and pronounced dead.

Police said the crime appears to be linked to two groups of people affiliated with gangs in High Point.

The gunshots were fired from inside a vehicle and were targeted at another vehicle believed to be another gang, according to police. Herbin was hit instead of the other car.

The crime was one of four shootings in High Point on Thursday and also followed the fatal shooting of a pregnant woman on Monday.