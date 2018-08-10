YouTube may become bigger than Facebook in US, pumpkin spice lattes to roll out early and more

In Friday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses YouTube's climb to potentially overtake Facebook as the nation's second biggest website, the early release of pumpkin spice lattes at Starbucks this year and tech upgrades that could make many cities more vulnerable.