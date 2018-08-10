Wake Forest University assistant basketball coach placed on leave after deadly assault in New York City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK – A Wake Forest University assistant men’s basketball coach has been placed on leave after being involved in a deadly assault in New York City.

Jamill Jones, 35, of Kernersville, was charged with assault after turning himself in to police on Thursday, officials said.

Jones allegedly punched 35-year-old Sandor Szabo, of Boca Raton, Florida, in the face on Sunday, knocking him to the pavement, after Szabo knocked on the window of Jones’ SUV.

The New York Post reports that Szabo's family said he was in town for his stepsister's wedding when he left his brother's LIC hotel shortly after 1 a.m. to find a cab he'd ordered.

After banging on multiple cars in front of 41-10 29th St., a nearby person heard the commotion and went to confront Szabo, sources said.

Szabo then punched the person in the face, the New York Post reports. That's when Jones approached Szabo and punched him.

A witness told WPIX Szabo appeared to be choking on his own blood.

Police deemed the incident a homicide on Friday, WPIX reported. Jones pleaded not guilty on Thursday, according to NBC News.

The driver fled the scene and Szabo -- unconscious -- was rushed to the hospital in critical condition early Sunday, officials said. He died Tuesday.

Wake Forest University released the following statement on Friday afternoon: