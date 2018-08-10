× Stuck flip-flop sends SUV over two other cars, Massachusetts woman tells police

COHASSET, Mass. — A woman said the reason her SUV rolled up and onto two cars was all because of a flip-flop.

The 67-year-old’s Honda Pilot is seen with its front tires on two separate cars in a photo posted to Facebook by the Cohasset Police Department. The SUV’s back tires rest on a median.

In the post, police said the woman told them her flip-flop got stuck in the pedals and she lost control of the vehicle.

No one was injured, but other cars were towed and damaged.

The woman, of Scituate, Massachusetts, was cited for negligent operation of a motor vehicle.