Skeletal remains found in Browns Summit identified as 18-year-old, homicide investigation underway

BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C. -- Officials have linked skeletal remains found in Browns Summit to a missing Reidsville teen.

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office is now investigating the homicide of 18-year-old Jamar Manasseh Rose.

Rose was reported missing to Reidsville police on July 30.

Officials were able to identify the remains through DNA testing and dental records.

Deputies say a crew cutting trees in Browns Summit found the teenagers's remains in a wooded area on Autumn Forest Drive near the Autumn Forest Mobile Home Park at around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Deputies initially believed the remains had been on the scene for months, but determined the time span was much shorter.

Officials continue to investigate.