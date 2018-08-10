Project involving old Days Inn building in Asheboro is moving forward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. – At one time, it stood out like a sore thumb. People in Asheboro knew it as the old Days Inn building, but it was a Value Inn hotel when it closed.

The building sat empty for years, not far from a busy interstate corridor.

“It looked terrible,” said Tammy O’Kelley, executive director of Heart of North Carolina Visitors Bureau.

“Everything that's leading up to a top attraction like the North Carolina Zoo, the world's largest zoo, anything that looks bad, looks bad on the town and it looks bad on the attraction,” she said.

Around this time last year, an owner started the process of taking the old hotel and converting it into two new ones.

The property is now home to a Motel 6 that is open for business.

Asheboro mayor David Smith is pleased that the area is back to serving as a functioning property.

“This is affordable renovated hotel rooms that meet a definite need in our hotel/motel room count,” he said.

The second phase of the project is to develop the remaining portion of the property into a Quality Inn and is underway.

“Anytime you improve a visitor corridor or a corridor that people who live here are driving daily, it's good for everyone,” O’Kelley said.

Smith says a few other hotel properties are on the drawing board.

He says it’s possible another development project could start in about a year.