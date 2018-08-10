Pregnancy Week: Update on Future Women’s Facility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Cone Health Women’s Hospital has been a special place for women and babies since the first baby was born there in 1990. As trends in childbirth have changed, Cone Health has been dedicated to meet the changing needs of the moms and families in our community. As we researched what it would take to expand and upgrade our current home to incorporate the advanced care we want for our neonatal intensive care unit and other areas, we realized that constructing something new would be the best choice. So we decided to start from scratch with a new building, connected to The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital and the exceptional teams available there.

Not only are we expanding some of the existing services at Women’s Hospital, but we’re also moving closer to Moses Cone Hospital to connect families to our pediatric and emergency services so they can get all the care they need in one place. This way, no matter what our moms’ individual needs are, they will be steps away from emergency care specialists.

The new hospital will also have an expanded NICU composed of single rooms with individual bathrooms to keep babies and their families together and comfortable. Single rooms allow our staff to focus on couplet care, where both the mom and baby are cared for in the same room.

The safety of our patients is our top priority. Across Cone Health at Women’s Hospital and Alamance Regional Medical Center, our priority is providing safe, high-quality patient care. We follow national protocols for managing pregnancy and childbirth complications.

We value the relationships we build with each family that chooses Women’s Hospital or Alamance Regional Medical Center for maternity care, and we want them to feel comfortable and safe before, during and after their hospital stay. This new facility will help our teams continue to provide the best care for our patients. Our labor and delivery teams take special steps to ensure we’re providing the highest quality, safest care possible for our new moms and families.

Our community is fortunate, as the exceptional care team at Cone Health Women’s Hospital is dedicated to providing top-of-the-line treatment for women throughout their pregnancy, delivery and recovery.

Spokesperson Background:

Kelly Leggett, MD, specializes in obstetrics and gynecology at the Center for Women's Healthcare and is the clinical transformation officer for Cone Health. She is a 2000 graduate of Wake Forest University School of Medicine and completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Long Island Jewish Medical Center.