North Carolina police department investigating after patrol car found in handicapped parking spot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it’s investigating after a man sent them a picture of an officer parked in a handicap spot.

The man who took the photo told WSOC he saw patrol car in the parking deck of the Post South End apartment complex on Thursday morning.

He said the vehicle was in the same spot when he returned, so he took the picture and sent it to police through direct message on Instagram.

Police said they immediately identified the officer assigned to the vehicle and made sure it was no longer parked there.

They said it was a female officer who is assigned to the Electronic Monitoring Unit. he officer’s supervisor is investigating.

Police released a statement saying its policy is that it is never OK for an officer to park in a handicap parking space.