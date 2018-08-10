Newborn baby rhinos growing quickly at NC Zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- Crowds continue to visit the North Carolina Zoo this Summer to see the two new babies rhinos.

Zookeepers say the little girls are growing fast. Nandi weighed 90 pounds when she was born on July 3rd. She now weighs 275.

The other calf does not have a name yet, so keepers call her 13 or Friday the 13th because she was born on Friday, July 13th. She weighs about 200 pounds now.

Zookeeper Jade Abel says as they have gotten bigger, they've also gotten braver. Abel says, "The moms are pretty good at keeping the other animals away every once and a while the calves they will start being little trouble makers and they will go after some of the smaller antelope but mom's got their back if anything goes wrong."

Zoo guests can spot the rhino babies on habitat at the Wassani Grasslands in the Africa section of the North Carolina Zoo. Shannon Smith also gives us a close up view in this week's Zoo Filez.