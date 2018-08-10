× Mountain lion breaks into home and kills house cat

BOULDER, Colo. — A Boulder resident hosted a very unwelcome guest Wednesday night when a mountain lion managed to find its way inside his home, according to KDVR.

Police tweeted a photo of the giant cat sitting between a couch and coffee table. The mountain lion entered the home through a screen door and police were called after the homeowner returned to find the scary surprise, according to the tweet.

The mountain lion roamed throughout two levels of the home. It took Boulder police and Colorado Parks and Wildlife more than an hour to coax the mountain lion out, according to Boulder Police and Fire.

Shortly after midnight, the mountain lion left the front door. Several rounds were fired to scare the mountain lion out of the area.

Nobody was injured but a house cat was killed.

Police urge homeowners to keep ground level doors and windows closed and locked at night and when you leave the house.