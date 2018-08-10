Lightning confirmed as cause of Forsyth County house fire; $2 million in damage

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Lightning caused the Wednesday night fire at a large home in the southwestern part of the county, according to Gary Styers, deputy fire chief and fire marshal with Forsyth County Emergency Services.

At about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, multiple fire departments responded to the fire at the home, which is at the end of a long driveway off Blackberry Lane in the southwestern part of the county.

The area had limited access to fire hydrants, escalating the fire to a “second alarm response,” according to the fire marshal.

About 60 firefighters, including units from Winston-Salem Fire and Davie County, responded either to the scene or to cover vacant fire stations in the area.

Officials declared the fire under control at 1:23 a.m. Thursday.

No injuries were reported.

Styers said damage estimates are topping $2 million for the home and the contents of the home.

