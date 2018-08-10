Greensboro police say Crime Stoppers tips making a huge difference

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro police say your tips are making a huge difference when it comes to solving crimes.

From April to June, Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers received 355 tips which led to 88 cases being cleared and a total of 180 felony and misdemeanor charges.

From these tips they recovered over $350,000 in cash, narcotics and stolen property.

Crime Stoppers is a nonprofit fueled by what the community hears and sees in their neighborhoods and it's completely anonymous.

"They can help prevent crime by reporting it to us and also maintain their safety at the same time," said Stacey Finch, Crime Stoppers coordinator.

Citizens are encouraged to provide information about criminal activity and if a tip leads to an arrest or indictment you're rewarded with a cash payment.

The reward ranges from $100 to $2,000, depending on the severity of the crime.

"We're not part of any governmental budget, as far as our reward funds, so it's up to us to raise the money," said Finch.

A volunteer board of directors administers Crime Stoppers and part of their role is to solicit donations and write grants in order to improve safety in communities.