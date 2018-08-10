Family searches for pet porcupine lost near Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — If you see a porcupine, take note. You may have just found the missing Grafford family pet, WTVD reports.

The family said Thistle took off on her own on Monday, disappearing from the family horse farm in Hurdle Mills.

Ever heard of a pet porcupine? Marisa Grafford tells me her family’s beloved pet porcupine, Thistle, has been domesticated since birth & she probably couldn’t survive in the wild. If you’ve seen her, call: Marisa Grafford, 404-895-4675 or Christie Grafford, 919-428-1830. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/L5EMPzkBum — Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) August 9, 2018

The family first came across Thistle at a Raleigh exotic pet show only three to four months ago.

While porcupines are typically known as wild animals, Thistle was domesticated since birth.

Marisa Grafford described Thistle as friendly, funny and playful, according to WTVD.

She doesn’t believe their prickly pet could make it in the wild.

“We’re upset, of course, but we’re really worried for her safety at this point,” Grafford said.

WTVD reports Thistle is believed to be in the Union Grove Church Road and Wheeler Church Road area.

The family asks anyone who finds the porcupine to call and not hurt her.

If you have information regarding Thistle’s whereabouts, call Marisa Grafford at (404) 895-4675 or Christie Grafford at (919) 428-1830.