× Daughter panhandles in Greensboro to raise money for mother’s funeral

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Keshia Smith took to her mother’s favorite corner for panhandling along Westridge Road this week to raise money for Hazel Wall’s funeral, according to the News & Record.

She had with her a framed photo of her mom, who died Friday. Wall was 61.

Now Smith is panhandling in the same spot that her mom did, partly to raise money but also to say thank you to those who donated to her mom in the past. Wall did not have life insurance so the family is having a hard time covering funeral costs, Smith said.

Anyone interested in helping can call Woodard Funeral home at 336-621-3461.