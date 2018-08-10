Cats and art come together at Greensboro’s Crooked Tail Cat Cafe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- When the Crooked Tail Cat Café opened last November, it was something never seen before in North Carolina.

It’s a café and a temporary home for adoptable cats -- with an artsy flair.

“Almost all of our cats are available for adoption. We do have a couple of house cats that rotate in and out, but on any given day, we have 10-12 adoptable cats,” said Karen Stratman, the café owner.

Karen and one of her featured artists, Ally Haney, decided to take “artsy” to a new level.

Saturday afternoon, the Crooked Tail Cat Café will be hosting another first, Greenspurro Market – featuring 10 local artists. They are waiving the admission fee from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., and you can also cuddle some super cute, adoptable cats.