× Assisted living caregiver charged with abusing 92-year-old in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A caregiver at a Chapel Hill assisted living center was arrested after center employees reported an injured 92-year-old, according to a news release.

Concerned staff at Chatham Ridge Assisted Living submitted a report of abuse and neglect to the sheriff’s office on July 15.

The report stated a 92-year-old was significantly injured and had bruising and swelling.

After noticing the injuries, staff worked with the 92-year-old and deputies to find out how the victim got the injuries.

The sheriff’s office concluded through investigation and interviews that Iantha Merritt Southerland, 63, of Chapel Hill, may be responsible.

Southerland faces charges of felony patient abuse and neglect and felony assault on the handicapped.