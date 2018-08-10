× 4-year-old drowns in bathtub while older sister babysits

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A 4-year-old died after drowning in the family bathtub, according to WPBF.

At 12:40 p.m. Thursday, police and emergency crews responded to a reported drowning in Port St. Lucie.

While the mother was out, her 16-year-old looked after her younger sister.

Police reported the older sister was doing chores around the house, and, when she went to check back in on the 4-year-old, the young girl was found face down in the tub of the master bathroom, according to WPBF.

The older sister called 911 and performed CPR until emergency personnel arrived.

Preliminary investigation indicated the situation was an accident.

The 4-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.

When the incident took place, three other children between the ages of 4 and 16 were home, WPBF reports.