Winston-Salem man arrested for allegedly kneeling on child, beating her with a belt

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly kneeling on a 14-year-old and beating her with a belt, according to a news release.

Justin Tyler Shuford, 31, of Winston-Salem, faces a charge of misdemeanor child abuse.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of possible abuse in the Welcome area on June 28.

Officials found heavy bruising on both of the child’s legs. The bruises are described as consistent with being hit with a belt.

The child told officials that Shuford held her down by putting his knees in her chest and continually hitting her in the legs with a leather belt, according to the release.