Wake Forest University basketball assistant coach charged in deadly assault in New York

NEW YORK — Police arrested a Wake Forest University basketball coach Thursday after a Florida tourist, in New York for his stepsister’s wedding, died after a punch to the face, WPIX reports.

Jamill Jones, 35, of Kernersville, was charged with assault after turning himself in to police, officials said.

Jones is an assistant coach at Wake Forest, the New York Post reports.

Jones allegedly punched Sandor Szabo in the face, knocking him to the pavement, after Szabo knocked on the window of Jones’ SUV. Szabo thought the SUV was his Uber back to his hotel.

A witness said Szabo appeared to be choking on his own blood.

The driver fled the scene and Szabo — unconscious — was rushed to the hospital in critical condition early Sunday, officials said. He died Tuesday.

The Florida man worked in digital advertising and was remembered fondly by his employer.

“Sandor was a super outgoing, friendly, and incredibly smart businessman,” his employer said. “He was always upbeat, positive, kind and caring. He was fun to be with, interesting, and always interested. He was a really good person.”

Jones joined the Demon Deacons in May 2017 after serving as an assistant coach at UCF, VCU and Florida Gulf Coast, according to his biography on the university’s website.