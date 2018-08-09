Third shooting reported in High Point in less than 2 hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A third shooting was reported in High Point Thursday, less than two hours after two other shootings in High Point left a woman dead and a teenage girl injured.

The most recent shooting happened at 1110 Bridges Drive around 5 a.m., High Point Police said. Suspects fire shots into the home; no one was injured.

It is the second time someone has fired shots into this home since July 17, police said. Rifle and 9-mm casings were found at the scene.

Also around 5 a.m. Thursday, a 15-year-old girl was found with a gunshot wound. Police had been responding to a prior deadly shooting on Franklin Avenue when they heard 30 to 40 shots fired and followed the sound and a 911 caller report to 713 Fairview St.

Police found the girl inside her home with a gunshot wound to her foot. When they arrived, she was sitting on a chair in the living room. No one else in the residence was injured.

Earlier Thursday morning, police responded to a shooting at about 3:30 a.m. on the 1400 block of Franklin Avenue, about 1.3 miles away from the Fairview shooting.

The female Franklin Avenue victim was found in the street and died of a gunshot wound to the head, police report.

Police also responded Monday night to a fatal shooting that killed 18-year-old Anastasia Ray, who was pregnant, on the 700 block of Thissel Street, near the intersection with East Commerce Avenue. The Thissel Street homicide took place less than a mile away from the Fairview shooting.

Officials have not commented on if the shootings might be connected.