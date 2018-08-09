Teen arrested after shots fired into Greensboro home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro police arrested 18-year-old Patrick Clegg on several counts of assault with a deadly weapon Wednesday, after they say he shot into a home where two people were injured.

Clegg is accused of shooting into the home on Blazingwood Court before running off. The homeowner said there was an argument before the shooting and said he warned Clegg and another person to leave.

Clegg was later arrested on campus at Guilford College where he was attending football camp. When asked what action the school plans to take, a representative for the college gave the following statement:

"Patrick Clegg was accepted for admission and indicated a desire to play football. Yesterday, we became aware that issues have recently arisen regarding him. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement," Roger Degerman wrote in an email.

Clegg made his first appearance in court Thursday, where prosecutors said two people inside the home were brazed by bullets.

A lawyer representing Clegg said that the teen had no prior convictions and said this was out of character. He pointed to Clegg's achievements as a football player and recent graduate of Southern Guilford High School. He later said that he believed Clegg was acting in self-defense.

Clegg's bond remained at $10,000 and the judge ordered that he wear an ankle monitor keeping him to a curfew.

His next court appearance is scheduled for September 11.