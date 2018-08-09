× Rabid fox bites person in Burlington’s second confirmed rabies case of 2018

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A rabid fox bit a person Monday in Alamance County’s second confirmed rabies case of the year, according to a news release.

The fox attacked the individual on James Boswell Road in Burlington.

Officials sent the fox to the State Laboratory for Public Health, and testing confirmed that the animal was infected with rabies on Tuesday.

The person bitten is getting post-exposure treatment and medication.

The only prior rabies case of the year was a raccoon captured on Friday.

After a cat came in close proximity to the raccoon on Quail Run Lane in Burlington, prompting officials to send the raccoon to the state laboratory.

The laboratory confirmed the raccoon was infected with rabies.

A local veterinarian found that the cat was not injured and give the pet a vaccine booster. The cat will remain under 45-day observation.

Alamance County saw three confirmed cases of rabies in 2017.

The Alamance County Health Department advises the community to take precautions after any animal bite.

If bitten, the health department recommends:

washing the wound with soap and running water for 10 minutes.

seek immediate medical attention.

write down where the animal is and a description of it to provide to animal control.

getting the owner’s name and address if the animal is a pet.

Do not try to catch any wild or stray animals, the health department emphasizes.

“The best way to protect your pet from rabies is by vaccinating them,” said Environmental Health Director Terri Craver in the release. “State law requires pet owners to stay up-to-date on rabies vaccinations.”

The Spay and Neuter Clinic on South Church Street will offer a rabies clinic on Oct. 20 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at $5.00 per animal.

Tractor Supply on Garden Road also vaccinates pets each Saturday. For more information, call (336) 586-9222.

Pet Supermarket on South Church Street vaccinates pets every other Sunday at $21.00. For more information, call (336) 584-8044.

For more information about rabies control and vaccinations requirements, call the Environmental Health office at (336) 570-6367.