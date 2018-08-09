Police looking for the person who broke into a terminally ill girl’s Burlington home and stole her puppy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. – Police are searching for the person who broke into a terminally ill girl’s home in Burlington and stole her puppy.

"She makes me feel comfortable inside," said 8-year-old Dakaia Gray, who is battling brain cancer. "I really miss Annabella, that was my only dog."

Annabella is an 11-week-old American bully.

"I wanted to get her a dog to help her with the anxiety and stress that comes from fighting cancer," said Dakaia's mom Shala Browning. "We haven't lived here that long and so I don't know who would have known we had the puppy."

Browning says their home on Chapel Hill Road was broken into while they were visiting family Saturday night.

Police are actively looking for whoever stole the dog that Dakaia says brings her comfort.

"She sleeps with me, lays down with me and tries to lick my face."

Burlington police ask anyone with information to call them at (336)229-3500. For anonymous tips, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336)229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for the text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.