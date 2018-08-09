× Police charge North Carolina store owner who shot, killed man breaking into business

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A store owner has been charged after shooting a man who broke into his business, according to a news release from Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

Alan Brett Corder, 49, is charged with voluntary manslaughter.

On Monday at 4:33 a.m., officers responded to a report of a break-in at the American Beauty and Garden Center that was called in by an alarm company.

Around the same time, Corder called 911 saying he was going to his business after seeing a person inside by watching a security camera.

Moments later, Corder called back saying he had shot someone at the business, the release said.

Officers found Justin Tyler Anderson, 20, behind the business. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said based on an initial investigation, it appears Anderson broke into the business by smashing the glass front door. When Corder arrived at the scene, Anderson ran out of the front door and was shot.

Anderson ran behind the business, where officers found him.

Corder was arrested at his business on Thursday and charged.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have not released bond or court date information for Corder.