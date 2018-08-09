× North Carolina woman’s beloved pet dog shot in the face, leg outside her home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A dog owner wants answers after she said two teenagers shot her pet in the face and leg.

Bronzon Wilks told WJZY that it happened when she left her dog “Squirt” outside to play Wednesday night at her home in northwest Charlotte.

Wilks said she heard gunfire and then found Squirt bleeding from the face and leg. She said she saw two teenage boys running away in different directions.

The dog has shattered bones in the leg and face and was taken to the Humane Society of Charlotte. Wilks said her beloved pet is her entire life.

Police and animal control are investigating, according to the TV station.