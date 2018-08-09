× Mount Airy woman faces 443 charges in insurance fraud, arson investigation

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A Mount Airy woman faces a massive 443 charges in an insurance fraud investigation after several house fires, according to a news release.

Bonnie Harrell Neely, 64, of Mount Airy, and two others were arrested by the State Bureau of Investigation and the Surry County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.

The other two arrested were William Lendall Neely, 61, and Tabatha Atkins Cox, 43.

Bonnie Neely faces 208 counts of obtaining property by false pretense, 223 counts of exploitation of the elderly, nine counts of insurance fraud, two counts of second degree arson and one count of burning certain buildings, according to the release.

She’s held in the Surry County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.

William Neely faces two counts of insurance fraud and two counts of obtaining property by false pretense.

Cox faces eight counts of insurance fraud and four counts of obtaining property by false pretense.

William Neely received a $5,000 unsecured bond and Cox received a $5,000 unsecured bond.